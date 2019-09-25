 

Former AR midwife turns herself into OK authorities

Debra Disch was charged in Sequoyah County District Court, and that's where she surrendered

Booking photo Debra Disch.

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. (KNWA) — A woman who was barred from working as a midwife in Arkansas surrenders to authorities at the Sequoyah County District Court. A warrant was issued in mid-September by Oklahoma’s Attorney General’s office.

Disch was charged with practicing medicine and performing surgery without a license while delivering a baby in Oklahoma.

Court documents show that Debra Disch, the owner of Babies Choice Childbirth, based in Roland, Okla. had a Sept. 19 court arraignment date and a $10,000 bail was set.

In 2016, Arkansas’ State Board of Health barred Disch from receiving a midwifery license, which is required in Arkansas.

Babies’ Choice Childbirth webite. Owner Debbie Disch.

