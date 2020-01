TEXAS (KNWA) — A former principal at Fayetteville High School has died after a battle with cancer.

Fayetteville Public Schools posted the following message on their Facebook page.

Jacoby served as principal at FHS from 2010 to 2015, according to Alan Wilbourn with the Fayetteville School District.

He then served two years as a district administrator and returned for one year as an interim high school principal for the 2017-18 school year before retiring.

Jacoby was 73.