Former Fayetteville Superintendent outbids school district for rights to lawsuits

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Former Fayetteville Superintendent Dr. Matthew Wendt won a bidding war with the school district over the rights to two lawsuits he filed last year.

On Monday, Dr. Wendt agreed to pay $104,000 for the rights to the lawsuits.

He outbid the Fayetteville School District whose final offer was $101,0000.

Wendt filed the first lawsuit against the Fayetteville School District for wrongful termination.

He was accused of sexual harassment and ultimately fired for breach of contract in June 2018.

Wendt sued the school district for $1.5 million dollars.

The second lawsuit was filed against his accuser and district employee, Shae Lynn Newman, for defamation of character.

He sought $850,000 in damages, stemming from his alleged inability to find employment.

Both lawsuits were dismissed because of a lack of evidence, according to the school district’s insurance carrier.

According to Wendt’s attorney, Travis Story, the lawsuits were up for auction because Wendt filed for chapter 7 bankruptcy.

The lawsuits became property of the bankruptcy estate.

Even if a claim is dismissed, Story says it can be re-filed within a year.

“In this case, we believe that there is monetary value in these claims and that we can re-file them, and ultimately collect a good sum for the damages Dr. Wendt incurred,” Story said.

Back in August, Newman reached a $75,000 settlement with the school district.

The school district said the payout was not going to affect school funding.

KNWA reached out to the Fayetteville School District, asking where the money for the bidding war and other lawsuits are coming from.

Attorney Missy Duke, representing the district’s insurance carrier, says it decided to make offers to purchase the claims in order to save the time and cost of future litigation.

If the insurance carrier had been the successful bidder in the auction, only insurance funds would have been used .

However, when the breach of contract case was filed by Wendt in 2018, the school district had to pay a deductible of $25,000 using taxpayer money.

Full statement:

Shae Newman asserted a claim against the Fayetteville School District based on the conduct of Matthew Wendt when he was superintendent of the District. The District’s insurance carrier determined that settlement of Newman’s claim was appropriate, and Newman and the District agreed to resolve all claims in full against the District for a total of $75,000. Fayetteville School District funds were not used for the payment of this settlement amount.

In 2018 and 2019, Wendt filed separate lawsuits against Newman and the District. The Washington County Circuit Court dismissed both of these lawsuits filed by Wendt. In dismissing Wendt’s suit against the District, the court found that that Wendt had failed to assert any facts necessary to support a cause of action against the District.

Wendt and his wife, Dawn, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection in June 2019. Through this bankruptcy filing, Wendt’s previously-dismissed lawsuits and other potential claims became the property of the bankruptcy estate. The District’s insurance carrier participated in an auction of Wendt’s claims and through that auction made offers to purchase the claims. Pursuant to the District’s insurance policy, the insurance carrier is charged with defense of claims against the District, even if such claims have no merit. While the District continues to believe that Wendt’s claims have no merit, the District’s insurance carrier decided to make offers to purchase the claims in order to forego the time and cost of more future litigation. Only insurance funds would have been used if the insurance carrier had been the successful bidder in the auction. Yesterday, through the course of the auction of these particular assets in his bankruptcy proceedings, Wendt decided to purchase his own claims for the amount of $104,000.

– Missy Duke, Cross Gunter Witherspoon & Galchus PC