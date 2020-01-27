Hogs players and coaches on Kobe’s passing

FILE – In this April 13, 2016 file photo a giant banner congratulating Kobe Bryant is draped around Staples Center before his last NBA basketball game, a contest against the Utah Jazz, in downtown Los Angeles. Bryant, a five-time NBA champion and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. He was 41. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, file)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — In the aftermath of Kobe’s helicopter crash that killed him, his 13-year-old daughter, and 7 others, Arkansas athletes and employees gave their thoughts.

I’m stunned. Words can’t even come close to describing it. Just an incredibly sad and tragic day. — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) January 26, 2020

Kobe was one of my idols. I looked up to him so much. I never met the man and this just hits my heart so bad. Let the people close in your life know that you love them. Life is precious and tomorrow is never promised. — Jim Bucks (@JimmyWhitt33) January 26, 2020

Devastating for basketball and sports. He touched every ballplayer and coach and fan the last 25 years. This is Lebron from last night after he passed Kobe on all-time scoring list.

Kobe’s last night alive. https://t.co/1uVboPs4i2 — Matt Zimmerman (@CoachZ_ARKANSAS) January 26, 2020

Arkansas Men’s Basketball Coach Eric Musselman was also quoted as saying,

“Kobe had as much impact on the game of basketball as any player in the history of the NBA. He is one of the all-time great competitors. This is one of the saddest days for the basketball world I can ever remember. Our thoughts and prayers are with Kobe’s wife, his daughters and his family.”

Arkansas Assistant Coach Clay Moser held several positions with the Los Angeles Lakers through 2011-2019.

“Kobe’s basketball career and ongoing cultural influence go without saying. I always judged him as to how he treated my family. He was always gracious and kind to them. My five years with him was the best and most educational time of my life. Thank you and RIP ‘Two-Four’,” said Moser.

A close friend of Kobe, Jason Caffey, had this to say: