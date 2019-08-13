Former Oklahoma teacher and youth pastor arrested for rape and molestation of teens

SPIRO, Okla. (KNWA) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation arrested a former teacher and youth pastor on rape and molestation charges.

According to a OSBI Facebook post, 34-year-old Justin White is facing charges of rape in the second degree in McCurtain County and lewd molestation in LeFlore County.

Law enforcement officials requested that the OSBI investigate after allegations surfaced that White had inappropriate relationships with young females while he was a teacher at Smithville Public Schools in McCurtain County and as a Youth Pastor at Spiro Baptist Church in LeFlore County.

White is currently employed as the Youth Pastor at Clayton Avenue Baptist Church in Hugo, Oklahoma.

During the 2013-2014 school year, he allegedly had sexual intercourse with a female student several times at his residence located on school property while White was the baseball coach at Smithville Public School.

During the investigation, agents spoke with another female who was a member of the Spiro Baptist Church youth group when White was Youth Pastor. The female, who was underage at the time, said White would take her upstairs at the church to be alone. When alone, White would inappropriately touch and kiss the teenager.

White was arrested at the Clayton Avenue Baptist Church in Hugo and is currently in the Choctaw County jail awaiting transport to McCurtain County and then to LeFlore County.