Former Razorback athletes to play in charity game against Fayetteville Police

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Razorback athletes Ronnie Brewer, Peyton Hillis, Broderick Green, Drew Morgan, Kareem Reid, and Anthlon Bell will be in a charity basketball game.

The game will be at Fayetteville Christian School at 2006 E. Mission on Saturday, February 8 at 7 p.m., as Fayetteville police officers play against former Razorback athletes in a charity basketball game.

Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for students, children 12 and under are free. Proceeds benefit Shop with a Cop.

Autographs and photos will be at halftime and after the game.

Feel free to bring your own doughnuts!