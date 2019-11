PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA) — A student at Pea Ridge Intermediate School has been diagnosed with pertussis, also known as whooping cough, according to Arkansas Department of Health.

It's a contagious disease involving the respiratory tract caused by bacterium. If diagnosed soon after symptoms arise, it can be treated with an antibiotic, according to Dr. Jennifer A. Dillaha, ADH medical director of immunizations.