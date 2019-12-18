Live Now
House votes on impeachment of President Donald Trump

Former University of Arkansas professor dies

KNWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

University of Arkansas, 2006

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A longtime professor at the University of Arkansas has died.

Dr. Gordon Morgan was born in Mayflower, Arkansas and joined the University of Arkansas as its first tenure track professor.

He became the first black professor hired by the University of Arkansas in 1969.

Dr. Morgan published a major book titled, “The Edge of Campus: A Journal of the Black Experience at the University of Arkansas.”

He and his wife established the Gordon D. and Izola P. Morgan Graduate Fellowship in Sociology at Washington State University and the Gordon Morgan Family Scholarship for minority students at the University of Arkansas.

Dr. Morgan was 88.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss