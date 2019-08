Former VA Pathologist Dr. Robert Levy indicted on 31 counts, including manslaughter

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — U.S. District Attorney for Western Arkansas DAK Kees is holding a press conference to discuss the arrest of VA pathologist Dr. Robert Levy.

Dr. Levy is facing 12 counts of wire fraud, 12 counts of mail fraud, four counts of making false statements in certain matters and three counts of involuntary manslaughter.

In 2016, Levy appeared to be intoxicated on duty. During a drug and alcohol test, it revealed Levy’s BAC was .396.

Watch the entire press conference below.

According to the indictment, Dr. Levy held a medical license issued by the Mississippi State Board of Medical Licensure issued in 1997.

In 2005, VHSO hired Levy to serve as Chief of Pathology and Laboratory Medical Services, which he held until 2018.

Levy acknowledged that the pending proposed removal and revocation was “due to unprofessional conduct related to high blood alcohol content while on duty.”

In July 2016, Levy voluntarily entered a three-month in-patient treatment program, which he completed in October 2016.

If convicted on all counts, Levy could face up to 524 years in prison and face $7.75 million in fines.

To read the full indictment for Dr. Robert Levy CLICK HERE.

Levy’s court date is set for October 7.