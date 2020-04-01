Fort Smith business helps medical community with donations

"It definitely feels good to be able to do something good right now," PRADCO Fishing's Vice President and General Manager Bruce Stanton said.

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — PRADCO Outdoor Brands, a manufacturer, and marketer of fishing and hunting brands is dedicating resources to serve medical communities in Alabama, Arkansas, and Oklahoma with donations of much-needed medical equipment.

In a press release sent to KNWA/KFTA from PRADCO, it states:

At PRADCO Fishing, engineers have designed and formulated products that are currently being manufactured to give away to area hospitals, clinics, and nursing homes. Tooling and molds for all products were created in PRADCO Fishing’s tool room. The specific products being manufactured for donation are face shields, frames and hand sanitizer. There is a big need at hospitals and clinics for these items. The frames are being molded out of XT plastic material. The face shields are being formed out of plastic sheets. The frames and shields were designed in a collaborative effort with personnel at Baptist Health in Fort Smith. The hand sanitizer is 75% isopropyl alcohol antiseptic and is being bottled on the YUM bait attractant line. It is being made according to the Food and Drug Administration’s Temporary Policy for Preparation of Certain Alcohol-Based Sanitizer Products During the Public Health Emergency (COVID-19). PRADCO Outdoor Brands

“I’m so proud of our employees for quickly figuring out how to get these needed items into production,” PRADCO Fishing‘s Vice President and General Manager Bruce Stanton said in the release. “There is a heart to serve here, and we’ve had so many folks give time and effort to this undertaking and there is something to be said for having the entire organization from top to bottom under one roof.”

We control most aspects of our manufacturing processes, so when it’s time to go, we can go in a hurry and it definitely feels good to be able to do something good right now. Bruce Stanton, PRADCO Fishing’s Vice President and General Manager

According to the release, PRADCO Hunting is also donating much-needed items.