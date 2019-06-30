Fort Smith furniture store helping flood victims

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — Ashley Homestore is reaching out to help families rebuild after historic Arkansas River flooding.

“After battling a crisis like this flood, it is especially important to have a place that feels like home, a place to recover and rest with your family,” said Todd Garten, an executive with Ashley HomeStore. “Our first instinct – after making sure our team is safe – is to reach out to the children here in Fort Smith.”

Through the Hope to Dream program, Ashley HomeStore donates beds to children ages 3 – 17 who don’t currently have a proper bed of their own.

This program operates across North America throughout the year, and Garten said they are increasing the quantity of beds for this area and are focusing on applications coming from Fort Smith families.

“Every child deserves a great night sleep to rejuvenate their mind and body for the learning and growth that happens at these critical ages. Every child deserves a place where they can dream big,” he said.

Hope to Dream does not guarantee beds, but a committee does review applications sent through the program’s website and makes a selection once a month.

Fort Smith Ashley Homestore Sales Manager David Watkins said his favorite part of the program is the joy it brings.

“Our vision statement is life moments matter, and it really does to us, so to be able to help a child in need and help them get off of the floor is the best feeling for me,” he said.

Watkins said if you purchase a mattress at the store, your name goes on the wall and a bed will be donated to a child in your name.

To nominate a child for a mattress through the Hope to Dream program or to share your own story, click here.