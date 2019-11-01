Fort Smith lawmaker pushing for human trafficking education in public school

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — A Fort Smith lawmaker is pushing for public schools to teach students about human trafficking.

Human trafficking involves the use of force, fraud, or coercion to obtain some type of of labor or commercial sex act, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

State Rep. Cindy Crawford, the Chief Executive Officer at Tree of Life and Hannah House in Fort Smith, says its more common than some may think.

“It’s happening here in Fort Smith. It’s happening in Fayetteville. It’s happening in northwest Arkansas. It’s happening all around us, beside us,” she said.

She’s in the early stages of drafting legislation that would require human trafficking to be taught in public schools.

“These young women who have experienced the atrocity of sex trafficking are going to help us to pull together the curriculum, and all the things we need to touch the community in a positive way,” Crawford said.

The legislation would mirror Arkansas Act 765, which mandates human trafficking awareness education for teachers.

On Wednesday she met with police, sheriffs, pastors, the Morgan Nick Foundation, and women who have experience human trafficking.

Crawford is hoping to continue the conversation and make it law.

“The Morgan Nick Foundation said you’re going to have to start very softly at Kindergarten,” she said. “It would need to be a class that would already be a class in school.”

She’s hoping to have the legislation ready by January 2021.