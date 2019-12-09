Fort Smith police arrest juvenile for shooting two teens

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — The Fort Smith Police Department is investigating a shooting that resulted in two teens being injured.

According to Aric Mitchell with the Fort Smith Police Department, the shooting occurred at 9:45 p.m. on Friday night near Spradling Park.

Police say an 18-year-old and 19-year-old were fired upon by someone inside a gray Dodge Charger. Both men were struck but the 18-year-old was life-flighted to a hospital in critical condition.

After an overnight investigation, Fort Smith police were able to locate a juvenile subject and arrest him.

The investigation remains open. If you have any additional information, call the detectives’ bureau at 479-709-5116