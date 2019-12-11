Fort Smith police assist in Amber Alert arrest

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — The Fort Smith Police Department assisted the Muskogee Police Department in making an arrest related to an Amber Alert.

According to a press release, Fort Smith was contacted to check the area of 7600 Dallas for a vehicle listed in an Amber Alert.

Derek Perez had stabbed a subject in Muskogee and fled taking two individuals against their will. One of the individuals was a juvenile.

Police were checking motels in the area and located the vehicle.

After coordination with Muskogee, Fort Smith police knocked on the motel room door and announced they were investigating an accident where the suspect’s car was hit.

Perez opened the door and several officers took him into custody without incident.

The two individuals were located unharmed and are safe.