Fort Smith Police Department in need of names for new ‘Pawfficer’

KNWA
This is the first "pawfficer" in Fort Smith
by: Kate Jordan
Photo Courtesy: Fort Smith Police Department Facebook page
FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — Fort Smith police are welcoming the newest member to their team.
Their new “pawfficer” is an adopted kitten. However, the kitten has yet to be named. Police are asking for help to find the best name.
Introducing our Pawfficer, the newest member of the FSPD Team! In the next several days, we will be compiling names for…Posted by Fort Smith Police Department on Friday, September 13, 2019
Introducing our Pawfficer, the newest member of the FSPD Team! In the next several days, we will be compiling names for…