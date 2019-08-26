Fort Smith Police investigate early morning stabbing

Brian Rogers is facing a charge of second-degree battery

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — The Fort Smith Police Department is investigating a reported stabbing this morning.

According to Fort Smith Public Information Officer Aric Mitchell, officers responded to the area of Creekmore Park at South M Street for a reported stabbing.

When officers arrived, one victim had a stab wound. They were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Brian Rogers, 54, of Fort Smith, was taken into custody without incident.

Rogers was booked into the Sebastian County Detention Center and is facing a charge of second-degree battery.

