Fort Smith police release names of shooting victims

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — The names of the two who were shot Friday, Dec. 6 have been released.

Raekown Adams, 18, and Jiywian Hughes, 19, were shot about 9:45 p.m. Friday after leaving a party. Witnesses with the two told police someone in a gray Dodge Charger drove beside them and started shooting.

Bullets hit the front passenger window and front passenger side fender, according to police.

The two initially went to Baptist Health on Towson Avenue. Not long after, Adams was taken to a hospital in Little Rock where he remains in critical condition, according to police.

Hughes sustained injuries that are currently listed as non-life-threatening.

A juvenile male has been arrested in connection with the matter, according to police.

The investigation continues.