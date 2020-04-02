Fort Smith senior center offers emergency childcare due to COVID-19

“We were able to work with DHS and expedite the process to retain an emergency license for childcare,” MVSL CEO Melissa Curry said in the release.

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Methodist Village Senior Living (MVSL) is offering emergency childcare for its staff.

According to a press release sent to KNWA/KFTA from MVSL, it states MVSL offers patient care through independent, assisted, in-patient, and out-patient rehabilitation, long term, and memory care.

MVSL employs 250 health care professionals that are on campus for 24-hour care of elders, the release states.

Many of the MVSL staff have young children at home now due to school and/or daycare being closed and they are faced with how to care for their children and still be able to care for the elders, according to the release.

MVSL said that’s why it’s opened emergency childcare for its staff.

MVSL also wanted to help individuals whose jobs might have been affected during this time and was able to hire three experienced child care professionals, who were recently laid off, to staff the childcare, the release states.

The emergency childcare center has been set up in an apartment complex that was previously used for independent living and was scheduled to be torn down to allow for additional renovations to the

campus, according to the release.

A fence was added to the front of the childcare center so the children will be able to run and play outside when weather permits.

The community helped MVSL get the childcare center fully furnished and set-up with appropriate items, the release states.

Some of the items needed included:

high chairs

pack and plays

cribs

bean bags

cots

mats

tables

chairs

toys

art supplies

shelving

“Fort Smith is such a giving community and thanks to the overwhelming generosity of many individuals, we have been able to provide childcare for our staff so they can continue to care for our elderly,” Curry said in the release.

For more information, call 479-452-1611 or email info@methodistvillage.com.