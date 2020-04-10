Fort Smith ‘takes to the skies’ in fight against COVID-19

"I think that the United States has an opportunity right now to come together as a Nation," Stevenson said. "We see people fighting all over the country for resources, it's time to share."

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A nonprofit is working directly with the United States Military to provide essential medical supplies to places that need it most.

I feel so blessed just to have the opportunity to serve others. KENT CHAMBERS, AEROBRIDGE

Kent Chambers has been a pilot for over 30 years, and on Friday (April 10) he used his skills to create change in a stressful time for many across the Nation.

“It’s just something that draws on you that I can’t really explain,” he said.

Chambers is a volunteer pilot with AERObridge — a nonprofit organization dedicated to partnering aviation with emergency response teams.

There are so many people in need right now. KENT CHAMBERS, VOLUNTEER PILOT, AEROBRIDGE

Volunteer pilots from all over the United States — like Chambers — made a pit-stop in Fort Smith on Friday to collect medical supplies, AERObridge President and Founder Marianne Stevenson said.

“I think that the United States has an opportunity right now to come together as a Nation,” Stevenson said. “We see people fighting all over the country for resources, it’s time to share.”

From Fort Smith, the pilots will go to these four different destinations to drop off COVID-19 essentials — masks and hand sanitizer.

Chambers and Stevenson said they hope we can learn a valuable lesson during this pandemic: when you get the call to help someone — you answer.

“Even though you can’t do it physically right now, human touch is valuable,” Chambers said.

He said providing support doesn’t have to happen 15,000 ft. in the air, it can be as simple as supporting those in need in your own community.

I have a particular opportunity as a pilot, but whatever your opportunity is — just take it. KENT CHAMBERS, VOLUNTEER PILOT, AEROBRIDGE

For more information about AERObridge or how you can help, click here.