FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — A Fort Smith woman pleaded guilty Thursday, January 16, for the death of William Dubois, Jr.

Taylor Elkins, 22, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for first-degree murder.

In July 2019, Elkins was found in possession of a red 2013 Ford Focus that belonged to Dubois, Jr.

She was arrested on July 11.

William J. Dubois Jr.

Elkins was charged for the murder of Dubois, Jr. in October.

She has been held in the Sebastian County Detention Center since her arrest in July.