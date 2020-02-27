Four arrested for capital murder after body found near Beaver Lake

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — Four people were arrested after a body was found near Beaver Lake on Monday, all facing capital murder charges.

Zackary Whitcomb, 19, and David Adair, 26 were booked into Benton County Jail yesterday.

Mark Brannan, 31, and Lydia Riggs, 20, were arrested today, February 27.

The victim was identified as 23-year-old Lavonte Jackson. Jackson’s body was found around 3 p.m. on Monday near Beaver Lake.

Sheriff Shawn Holloway says that a cause of death has not been determined.

Jackson’s body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

