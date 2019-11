LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — Four people have been shot at a location on 12th Street in Little Rock on Sunday.

Three juveniles and an adult were taken to the hospital and are all stable, according to police.

It happened in the 3000 block of West 12th shortly after 5:00 p.m.

The names of the victims have not been released.

The investigation into who is responsible is continuing.