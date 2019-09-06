Four students awarded Botham Jean Business Scholarship

SEARCY, Ark. (KNWA) — The Harding University Paul R. Carter College of Business Administration, in cooperation with PwC, has selected four students as the inaugural recipients of the Botham Jean Business Scholarship.

The scholarship will support historically underrepresented populations as they pursue their degrees at the Harding University College of Business. This year’s students have been chosen for their academic excellence and demonstrated leadership.

The scholarship was established by Harding and PwC in honor of Botham Jean, a 2016 alumnus of the University who was killed Sept. 6, 2018, at his home in Dallas. Jean was a risk assurance associate with PwC, a Harding graduate and Christian.

“This scholarship is especially meaningful to Harding because it honors Botham’s life and continues his legacy at the University, ” Vice President of University Advancement Bryan Burks, said. “In telling his story, we challenge recipients to be great students and campus leaders, and most importantly, to follow Christ with their hearts. While Botham’s life was cut short, he is remembered through this scholarship that will continue to impact the lives of our students for years to come.”

Jean came to the University from the Caribbean nation of St. Lucia. During his time at Harding, he was a member of the Good News Singers, a resident assistant, an intern for the Rock House campus ministry, and a leader in Sub T-16 men’s social club.

Jean frequently led worship during daily chapel services and other campus events. He was well-known for his charismatic and powerful song leading. After graduation, Jean moved to Dallas where he was hired by PwC following an internship with the company.

PwC initially established the scholarship fund with a gift of $50,000. Through personal contributions from PwC partners and staff and the PwC Matching Gift Program, it has more than $600,000 as of September 1.

Harding has awarded Yui Kondo, Tonio Montez, Brittany Tate and Courtney Porter as the first four recipients of the scholarship in Jean’s memory.