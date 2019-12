JOHNSON, Ark. (KNWA) — At least four vehicles were involved in an accident at the intersection of College Avenue and Main Street near Johnson on Saturday.

The Fayetteville Fire Department has the southbound lane of Highway 71B blocked as officials work to clear the scene.

According to Chief Willie Watts with the Fayetteville Fire Department, there are some minor injuries related to the crash but nothing believed to be severe.

