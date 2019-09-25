Fourth-grade students can receive free admission to federal public land sites

The Every Kid Outdoors annual pass provides fourth-grade students, along with their families, friends and classmates, free access to 2,000 federal recreation areas for a year.

The Every Kid Outdoors Program encourages fourth graders to explore, learn and recreate in spectacular settings, including national parks, wildlife refuges, marine sanctuaries and forests.

To obtain the free pass, fourth-grade students visit the Every Kid Outdoors website, participate in a short educational activity, and download a voucher. The voucher is valid for entrance or standard amenity fees at Federal Recreation sites that charge but does not cover camping or special tours. It can be used multiple times between September 1, 2019, and August 31, 2020, to correspond to the traditional school year.

The voucher may be exchanged for a plastic keepsake pass at participating federal lands.

Buffalo National River does not charge an entrance fee but encourages fourth-grade students to take advantage of this program and to visit their public lands.