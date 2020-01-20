Franklin County deputies search for missing man after vehicle found abandoned

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man.

On Sunday, the sheriff’s department says it was notified of a vehicle in the East Fly Gap Area that had been there for approximately one week.

The vehicle reportedly belongs to Matthew Robert Potts, 27, who police say has had no recent contact with family or friends.

Potts is 5’10, approximately 170 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Potts, please contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at (479) 667-4127 or Franklin County Dispatch at (479) 667-4176.