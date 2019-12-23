Free parking in Fayetteville on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day!

KNWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — On Tuesday, December 24, and Wednesday, December 25, there will be no charge for parking in City parking lots or for on-street parking spaces within the Dickson Street Entertainment District and the Downtown Square Business District.

Paid parking resumes at 2 p.m. in the Dickson Street District at 8 a.m. in the Square District on Thursday, December 26.

Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan added this message, “City staff and I wish everyone a safe and happy holiday!”

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss