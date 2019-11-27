Free parking in Fayetteville Thanksgiving Day

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Parking will be free Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 26 in the two parking districts of the city, according to Mayor Lioneld Jordan.

Parking lots and on-street parking spaces within the Dickson Street Entertainment District and the Fayetteville Square Business District will be available at no charge.

However, paid parking will be reinstated at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, in the Dickson Street District, and 8 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2 in the Fayetteville Square District.

Jordan said “City staff and I wish everyone a safe and Happy Thanksgiving.”





