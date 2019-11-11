Free program helps veterans in college

(KNWA) — A federally-funded program is established to help U.S. military veterans get in to and succeed in college.

The Veterans Upward Bound (VUB) program at the University of Arkansas is federally funded by the Department of Education.

The program provides regular academic classes and transitioning assistance to help veterans acquire the skills required for higher education, according to the University of Arkansas. Advising services are also available to help military members understand their options to attend, pay for, and obtain a college degree.

Services are free.

There are four locations in Arkansas where the program is offered:

Uptown Campus West, University of Arkansas 1001 E. Sain St. Fayetteville 575-2442

Fort Roots (VA Hospital) 2200 Fort Roots Drive Pine Bluff (501)-257-1627

Camp Robinson 6401 Camp Robinson Road North Little Rock (501)-212-5280

Southeast Arkansas College 1900 Hazel St. North Little Rock Student Services, Room 163 (501)-212-4027



In Oklahoma, there are three locations where the program is offered: