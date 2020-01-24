Freezing cat saved in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — An animal rescue saved a freezing cat found lying in a ditch near a golf course in Fort Smith on Wednesday.

The Artemis Project, a nonprofit dedicated to the rescue and rehab of homeless animals, says the cat, which it is calling “Ben,” was discovered with his fur frozen solid.

“He was literally freezing to death,” the group said in a Facebook post.

The rescue says it has no idea what led up to Ben getting in this condition, or if he might be lost, but the nonprofit posted a video last night of Ben taking his first drink and bites since the incident.

The Artemis Project reminds pet owners to bring your animals inside in freezing temperatures. If you’re not able to do that, make sure pets have a shelter outside that is warm and dry.