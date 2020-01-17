Friday, January 17 Forecast: Rain expected throughout the day

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA) — Here’s a look at our upcoming forecast from meteorologist Rick Katzfey:

Impressive low-level warm air advection persists across the region, with areas of light/moderate rain (and a few pockets of sleet) noted. Surface temperatures have gradually warmed to at or just above freezing in northwestern Osage County, although of more concern is the higher terrain of northwest Arkansas. Wet bulbing is occurring in these areas as light precipitation continues to fall in the initially dry airmass, and recent surface observations combined with hrrr output suggests some areas sub-32f temperatures. As such, some light freezing rain will be possible into the morning hours, especially in the higher terrain of Carroll and Madison counties.

Will go with a winter weather advisory for light freezing rain through late morning, and this may need to be extended if it becomes apparent that the cold air will remain wedged in longer than initially anticipated.

Otherwise, expected of areas of rain to continue through the day and into the evening, with rainfall amounts around 1-1.5″ possible. A rumble of thunder isn’t completely out of the question this evening as the cold front approaches, with rain shifting east of the area by late Friday night.

Seasonally cool weather is expected through the weekend, with even colder temperatures on Monday as a brief shot of arctic air dips into the region. Another upper system arrives by mid-week, and cold air may linger enough to warrant a mention of a light wintry mix by early Wednesday. Rain chances continue into Thursday and Thursday night, along with moderating temps.