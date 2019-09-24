Friends of Lowell man killed in police standoff say mental health may have been factor

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA) — The man who died Monday after a standoff with Lowell Police posted concerning Facebook statuses in the days leading up to the incident, and friends said mental health may have played a role in what happened.

Charles “Chase” Nation, 31, was a parolee with an active arrest warrant when he barricaded himself in a mobile home Monday afternoon and acted in a way that forced police to respond with force, according to the Benton Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Posts on Nation’s Facebook page reveal he was troubled and even preparing for his own death. KNWA policy doesn’t allow for the dissemination of individuals’ social media content without consent of said person, so the posts themselves will not be made available. Friends who knew him said they’re shocked by what happened but noticed a pattern of concerning posts.

“Someone that you used to know really well and pretty much saw every day on a daily basis, whatever was going on in his life, to take such drastic measures…it’s really sad,” said Carrie Ward, a former classmate of Nation.

The Benton Co. Sherriff’s Dept. public information officer said the standoff followed multiple calls to the Lowell Police Dept. that led to an issued warrant.