Friends split lottery prize

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA) — Two friends are going to split a $75,000 lottery prize.

Robin Rhea and Greg Schaaf, both from Jonesboro, have a routine of alternating lottery ticket purchases twice weekly, according to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.

Rhea won by playing the $3 10x Bonus Crossword game, according to the lottery. The ticket was purchased at a convenience store in Jonesboro.

“I scratched the ticket after dinner. When I realized that it was a winner, I called Greg immediately. I knew I had to split the prize with my buddy,” Rhea said.

Schaaf said he was thrilled.

“I’ve been having a hard time lately and just decided to put it in God’s hands,” Schaff said. “Then all of a sudden – boom! My friend wins the lottery, and I’m blessed that he wants to split it with me.”

Rhea and Schaaf said they plan to pay tithes and bills with their winnings. They want to donate to a rehabilitation center in Jonesboro, according to the lottery.