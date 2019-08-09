Frisco Festival kicks off in Rogers in two weeks

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — The 35th Annual Frisco Festival kicks off in two weeks in Downtown Rogers.

The festival kicks off on August 23. It will run until 10:00 p.m. Friday night and will include live music from ArkanSalsa Son Sin Gnero along with dance performances from the Chinelos Morelenses Unidos en Arkansas and Ballet Westside.

There will also be food trucks serving up a wide variety of food, an expanded Kids Zone and an assortment of vendors.

The festival picks up again on Saturday morning at 8:00 a.m. with a mass community yoga session followed by a Zumba class. Vendor booths will be open by 10:00 a.m.

Chasing Pictures takes the stage at 5:00 p.m. followed by Jenna & the Soul Shakers and then end the night with JukeBoxx.

For a complete schedule, check out the website here.

