Frost affects plants, crops; local expert says there are ways to protect vegetation

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Saturday morning’s frost meant summer was finally in the rear-view mirror. It also signaled that some plants and crops could be out of commission for a while. An expert said there’re a few precautions planters can take.

David Longron is the assistant manager for Garden City in Bentonville, and he said frost takes a toll on plants.

“Anytime you get a frost, the leaf structure itself is damaged or in many cases just killed,” Longron said. “Unless it’s a plant that’s ‘cold hardy,’ as we call it, it’s gonna basically die or go dormant depending on what kind of plant it is.”

Longron said there are steps gardeners can take to put off having to plant fall flowers for a little while longer.

“You can get a product like a frost blanket that will give you about five-10 degrees protection,” Longron said. “Like last night it got down to about 30 [degrees]. This would’ve kept anything underneath a frost blanket from freezing.”

Longron said most Arkansas farmers are acutely aware of the timeline for frost, and they plan accordingly.

“A lot of farmers…if they have access to irrigation, they will irrigate their crops before a hard freeze,” Longron said. “That gives them a little extra insulation. Wet plants take the cold better than dry plants.”

Because of heavy flooding this year, soil in Northwest Arkansas is already sufficiently watered. Longron said he expects it to be a great fall season.

“Typically, the first freeze date is the 17th in October, so we’re right close to it,” Longron said. “So, the plants are pretty much on schedule. This cold that we had last night should really put some color in the leaves, so it should be a great fall.”