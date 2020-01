FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — An annual cold-weather trail running race is back for another year.

The Frozen Toes Trail Run is in its fifth year and Tiffany Hoover with the Fayetteville Parks and Department said it gets bigger every time.

The race kicks off Saturday, January 18 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Kessler Moutain Regional Park.

To register, click here. To volunteer, simply show up, or call (479) 444-3463.