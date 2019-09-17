FS police search for 2 men involved in a car break-in

Police are looking for a couple of men wanted in connection with a car break-in

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — Police in Fort Smith are looking for two men who they say are involved in a car break-in near N. 40th Street and Grand Avenue where the victim’s purse was stolen.

Photos from the Fort Smith Police Facebook page show one of the men, a white male with long hair and a white shirt, using the victim’s debit card at the EZ Mart on Grand.

If you have any information that can help identify these men you are asked to call detectives at 479-709-5116.

To be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000, submit tips through Fort Smith Crime Stoppers at 78-CRIME.