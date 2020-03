(KNWA/KFTA)- With the flash flood and river flooding threat on the rise over the next 24hrs, I thought it might be a good time to review some information and safety tips on flooding. This week happens to also be our Arkansas flood safety awareness week as well. I hope the following tips and information keep you and your family safe during a flood event.

Flood safety awareness week covers a lot of topics, but we will only be sticking to the first three: Flood Safety, Turn Around Don't Drown, and Flood Hazards.