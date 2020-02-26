Garfield hosts public forum on new sales tax

GARFIELD, Ark. (KNWA) — The City of Garfield is asking voters to approve a new sales tax in next week’s election.

Officials say the half-percent sales tax increase would help pay for improvements to the city’s water system infrastructure. Parts of the current water system were built in the 60’s, and officials say that has led to significant water loss in recent years.

“We need to look for those leaks. Find them. Fix them. We have some water pressure issues that we need to address,” said Garfield Mayor Gary Blackburn.

Officials say the tax is an alternative to raising water rates.