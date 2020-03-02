Gas prices fall slightly after Coronavirus outbreak

KNWA
FILE – In this Sept. 17, 2019, file photo, a gas pump reflecting current prices is seen in Orlando, Fla. On Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, the Labor Department releases Consumer Price Index for January. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Coronavirus is playing a part in falling gas prices across the U.S.

The average price per gallon in Arkansas is nearly 4 cents cheaper than it was one week ago, according to GasBuddy.

Nationally, gas prices have dropped over 6 cents.

GasBuddy analysts said because of growing concerns about the Coronavirus outbreak, the Global Economy is taking a hit, meaning less demand for oil.

They advise motorists to avoid the panic of filling up and expect bigger drops in the coming weeks.

