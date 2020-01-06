Gas prices rise slightly in Arkansas

FILE – In this Aug. 10, 2012 file photo a customer pumps gas into his dual-tank pickup truck at a 76 gas station in Los Angeles. California regulators will hold a public hearing on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 about whether to require a certain percentage of truck sales to be zero emission vehicles. California has some of the worst air quality in the nation, largely driven by pollution from cars and trucks. (AP Photo/Grant Hindsley, File)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Arkansas gas prices have risen 1 cent per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.27/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 1,826 stations.

Gas prices in Arkansas are 1 cent per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 38.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Arkansas is priced at $2.11/g today while the most expensive is $2.99/g.

The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.89/g while the most expensive is $4.99/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.57/g today.

The national average is down 2.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 34.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Arkansas and the national average going back ten years:

January 6, 2019: $1.89/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

January 6, 2018: $2.23/g (U.S. Average: $2.49/g)

January 6, 2017: $2.16/g (U.S. Average: $2.37/g)

January 6, 2016: $1.73/g (U.S. Average: $2.00/g)

January 6, 2015: $2.04/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

January 6, 2014: $3.09/g (U.S. Average: $3.31/g)

January 6, 2013: $3.14/g (U.S. Average: $3.29/g)

January 6, 2012: $3.19/g (U.S. Average: $3.36/g)

January 6, 2011: $2.95/g (U.S. Average: $3.06/g)

January 6, 2010: $2.58/g (U.S. Average: $2.68/g)