Gas prices rise slightly in Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Arkansas gas prices have risen 1 cent per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.27/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 1,826 stations.
Gas prices in Arkansas are 1 cent per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 38.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Arkansas is priced at $2.11/g today while the most expensive is $2.99/g.
The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.89/g while the most expensive is $4.99/g.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.57/g today.
The national average is down 2.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 34.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices in Arkansas and the national average going back ten years:
January 6, 2019: $1.89/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)
January 6, 2018: $2.23/g (U.S. Average: $2.49/g)
January 6, 2017: $2.16/g (U.S. Average: $2.37/g)
January 6, 2016: $1.73/g (U.S. Average: $2.00/g)
January 6, 2015: $2.04/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)
January 6, 2014: $3.09/g (U.S. Average: $3.31/g)
January 6, 2013: $3.14/g (U.S. Average: $3.29/g)
January 6, 2012: $3.19/g (U.S. Average: $3.36/g)
January 6, 2011: $2.95/g (U.S. Average: $3.06/g)
January 6, 2010: $2.58/g (U.S. Average: $2.68/g)