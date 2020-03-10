Gas prices to fall amid coronavirus outbreak

NORTHWEST ARK. (KNWA/KFTA) — Coronavirus playing a part in falling gas prices across the U.S. and Gasbuddy showing the price per gallon continues to drop around Arkansas.

Monday, it’s averaging $2.11.It dropped 5 cents from this time last week.​ The national average price of gas has also fallen to $2.36. A sign the global economy is taking a hit from growing coronavirus concerns.​

A gallon of regular gas at Murphy Express at Wedington Drive and Marvin Avenue in Fayetteville is $1.87 only 5 cents from the cheapest in the state.​ Now, you don’t have to rush to the pump, this trend is expected to continue.​

According to Patrick Dehaan, Petroleum Analyst for GasBuddy, the value of oil has been cut nearly in half. He said this has been an unprecedented week with major oil distributors in Russia and Saudi Arabia not being able to come to an agreement on oil prices and production.​

The coronavirus outbreak has only added to the factors driving gas prices down.​

Dehaan said “gas prices will drop in nearly every nook and cranny of the country, from the smallest cities to the largest metros, at a time of year that prices are usually rising, we’ll see anything but that.”

The lowest price we’ve seen on any March 9th date in the past decade was back in 2016.

Prices then fell to $1.65 a gallon.