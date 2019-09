GENTRY, Ark. (KNWA) — Voters in Gentry have decided to approve a $15 million bond issue.

Unofficial results show it got the green light with 121 voters saying yes and 29 opposing the bond.

The $15 million would come from a tax increase that was approved in November 2018 and would be used to improve the city park.

Mayor Kevin Johnston says the project would include sports fields, trail improvements and a splash pad.