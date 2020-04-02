George’s Inc. provides temporary bonuses for essential employees

The temporary bonuses will be given to employees from March 15 through April 25.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — George’s Inc. announced it’s providing a temporary appreciation bonus to its “essential” hourly employees.

According to a post made by George’s Inc., the temporary bonuses will be equivalent to $2.00 per hour for every hour worked and will be given to employees from March 15 through April 25.

The post states “essential” hourly team members at George’s Inc. who are eligible for the temporary bonus include: