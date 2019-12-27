Getting rid of Christmas trees and holiday trash

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA) — Instead of disposing of Christmas trees consider giving it a second life at a fish habitat.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is asking people to drop off their real Christmas trees at one of several locations now through the end of January.

Locations:

Beaver Lake

Lake Elmdale

Bob Kidd Lake

Crystal Lake

On a side note:

The City of Fayetteville said to expect recycling trash and yard waste collection delays during the holiday.

Both this week and next, collection days will be one day late.

Before you throw out holiday trash keep in mind what is recyclable and what is not.

You can’t recycle decorated gift wrap, ribbons, plastic bags, aluminum foil or baking tins. All cardboard boxes must be broken down.