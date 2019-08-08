Girl missing after leaving DHS treatment center

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KNWA) — Police said they are searching for a teenage girl who unlawfully left a juvenile treatment center.

Authorities are searching for Kashundra Davis, 15, who left Harrisburg Juvenile Treatment Center, which is a center of the Department of Human Services and is a division of youth services.

The center shelters low-risk offenders and doesn’t have a fence that surrounds it.

Davis went missing about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to DHS official. She is black, 63 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds.

Typically juveniles aren’t identified by authorities, but per Arkansas statutes, DHS is required to notify the pubic of particular instances if a youth may have been charged as an adult at the time he or she was committed to a division of youth services center.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police.