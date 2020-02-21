Girl Scout cookie booths start today

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KWNA) — Girl Scout Cookies are here, and Girl Scouts – Diamonds of Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Texas girls are gearing up for booth sales that will begin in each of the council’s regional areas Friday, February 21.

Troops will host local booth sales at different locations. Booths will be stocked with eight kinds of cookies – Thin Mints, Samoas, Lemon-Ups the Girl Scout S’mores, Tagalongs, Trefoils, Do-Si-Dos, and gluten-free Toffeetastic cookies.

Click here to find Booth sales or download the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app, compatible with Apple and Android devices.

