Girl Scouts learn about STEAM careers

"When they're here today doing these hands-on activities with these professional women in STEM, we know that we can put girls through this pipeline and that they can be the leaders that we need in our communities," Sarah Hyndman said.

FAYETEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — After a day full of workshops and hands-on activities on Saturday, November 16, young girls learned about career opportunities that may not be always promoted to them.

Girl Fest, one of Girl Scouts Diamonds of Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Texas signature events, showed young girls how to dive into science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM) through hands-on specialized workshops hosted by professional women in each field.

Sarah Hyndman is the Girl Scouts Diamonds of Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Texas Program Director.

She said the heart behind this event is to show these girls they can be the leaders we need in our community.

“We’re here to peak girls interest,” Hyndman said. “We are here to get them excited about subjects that may not always be promoted to them and to tell them that yes they can do it, yes this is a career option for them, and yes they can see a future in this.”

Hyndman said Girl Scouts are pledging nationally to put 2.5 million girls through the STEM pipeline.

They believe when the girls can see it and get their hands on it, they can be it.

Hyndman said this event is just a way to strengthen their abilities and overcome their fears.