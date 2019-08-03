GOING GOLD: Hundreds glimmer in gold to put sparkle in children’s lives

One hundred percent of the funds will help children

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA) — The 12th annual ‘Color of Hope Gala’ was in full swing Friday night, Aug. 2.

The 2019 theme is ‘Go Gold’ to support pediatric cancer awareness and treatment at Arkansas Children’s Northwest.

Funds are being raised for the next five years to support the expansion of hematology and oncology departments.

CEO Marcy Doderer of the hospital said the expansion will benefit patients and their families by providing life-saving care.

“It’s really wonderful to think about our dream from several years ago to build a hospital and how it’s truly coming to be… and that we’re taking care of several hundred kids everyday, as they walk the clinics here… with community support, we’re going to continue to expand on those services so more kids can get what they need and get that care close to home,” Doderer said.

September is recognized as pediatric cancer awareness month. Those hosting the event are raising funds before September to help child patients of Arkansas Children’s Northwest.

The Willard and Pat Walker Foundation are matching 100 percent of the proceeds raised at the gala and Will Golf 4 Kids golf tournament event toward the cause.