Good food and good company brings hundreds to Chefs in the Garden

Seventeen local chefs were featured at the event

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The annual Botanical Garden of the Ozarks’ Chefs in the Garden brought hundreds, including 17 local chefs, together for food and fun.

The event was Tuesday, Sept. 6-8:30 p.m. Guests strolled the beautiful gardens while enjoying delicious food and good company.

Filippo Berio Olive Oil was the presenting sponsor, and their products were used by all the chefs.

The honorary chef was William McCormick. He is an eighth-generation Arkansan and is the executive chef at Eleven inside Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.

Guests at the sold-out event enjoyed food from Springs Restaurant, B-Sides Café, Big Orange, Bonefish Grill, Bordinos, Café Rue Orleans, Eleven at Crystal Bridges, Fork & Crust Pie Co., The Hive, Komodo Modern Asian Cuisine, Local Flavor Café, Meiji Japanese Cuisine, Mockingbird Kitchen, Rolando’s Nuevo Latino Restaurante, Springdale Country Club US Foods and Vetro 1925 Ristorante.





